Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Raised to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AR traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.66. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.