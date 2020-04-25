Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $30,517.69 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Arion has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $30,517.69 and approximately $591.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,243,361 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.