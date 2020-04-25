Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AX.UN. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.99.

AX.UN traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.52. 313,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

