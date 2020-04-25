Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.00, approximately 8,589 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25.

About Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

