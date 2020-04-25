Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Assembly Biosciences worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 265,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.