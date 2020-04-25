Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Assure Holdings Corp (CVE:IOM)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market cap of $34.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17.

About Assure (CVE:IOM)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, delivers technical and professional surgical support services in connection with inter operative neuro-monitoring procedures. It provides risk mitigation services to make underlying surgeries safer. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

