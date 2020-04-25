Audio Pixels (ASX:AKP) Trading Down 4.3%

Audio Pixels Holdings Ltd (ASX:AKP)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$14.00 ($9.93) and last traded at A$14.00 ($9.93), 9,294 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$14.63 ($10.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.09. The firm has a market cap of $387.73 million and a PE ratio of -62.27.

Audio Pixels Company Profile (ASX:AKP)

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Audio Pixels Limited, develops digital speakers in Australia and Israel. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

