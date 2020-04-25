Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 38,941.82% and a negative return on equity of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,959. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

