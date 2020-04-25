Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to report $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $350,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $90.53 million, with estimates ranging from $9.22 million to $221.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 739,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

