Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Auris Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 284,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.10. Auris Medical has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.18% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

