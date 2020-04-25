Australian Leaders Fund (ASX:ALF) Shares Down 0.6%

Australian Leaders Fund Limited (ASX:ALF)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.85 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.85 ($0.60), approximately 260,921 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.86 ($0.61).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 million and a PE ratio of 50.29.

About Australian Leaders Fund (ASX:ALF)

Australian Leaders Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited. It invests into the public equity markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

