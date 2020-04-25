Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$4.52 ($3.21) and last traded at A$4.52 ($3.21), 5,079 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.30 ($3.05).

The company has a market capitalization of $189.82 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$5.53.

About Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

