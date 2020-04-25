Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) shares shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 202,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 136,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.