Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Up 30%

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s stock price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 189,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 74,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.73, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

