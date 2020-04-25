Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 194,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axovant Gene Therapies news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 5,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

