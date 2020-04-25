Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Up 17.6%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares were up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 26,294,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 15,925,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYTU shares. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO. owned about 1.31% of Aytu Bioscience worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

