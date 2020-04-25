Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Azarga Uranium Corp (TSE:AZZ) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, 969,939 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 494% from the average session volume of 163,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (TSE:AZZ)

Azarga Uranium Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. It holds a 100% interest in the Dewey Burdock Project covering an area of approximately 12,500 surface acres and 17,320 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; the Centennial Project that covers an area of approximately 1,360 acres of surface rights and 6,230 acres of mineral rights located in the western part of Weld County in northeastern Colorado; and the Aladdin Deposit covering an area of 5,160 acres of surface rights and 4,610 acres of mineral rights located in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.