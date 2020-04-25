B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE BTO traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,082. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.08. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376,803 shares in the company, valued at C$26,479,658.15. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$434,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 625,169 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,027.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,267.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

