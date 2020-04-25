Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 663 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.68), approximately 299,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 195,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 649 ($8.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 757.87.

About Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.