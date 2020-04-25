Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives GBX 155 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 155 ($2.04).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Bakkavor Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BAKK traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 68 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 118,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.95. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.73 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $394.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27%.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

