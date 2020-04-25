Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 24,823,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,006. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.