Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Brasil to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of BSBR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 2,317,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,646. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 17.50%. Analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

