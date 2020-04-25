Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $21.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.29 billion and the lowest is $21.02 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $23.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 billion to $88.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.84 billion to $89.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 47,628,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $193.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after buying an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,351,000 after buying an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

