Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 496,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.18. 47,625,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.