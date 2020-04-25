Bank of America Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $485.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $500.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $725.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593,824. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 13,037 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

