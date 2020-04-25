Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 11.8%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price rose 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.78, approximately 3,174,880 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,264,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

