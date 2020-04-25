Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. 3,174,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank Ozk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

