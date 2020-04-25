Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price (down previously from GBX 205 ($2.70)) on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.58 ($2.26).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC stock traded down GBX 1.99 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 88.61 ($1.17). 44,627,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

In related news, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £17,200 ($22,625.62). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.