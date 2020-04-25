Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Capitalization Hits $269.04 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $269.04 million and approximately $82.30 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDCM, Upbit and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,527,137 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, Upbit, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gate.io, Zebpay, Mercatox, GOPAX, ABCC, Poloniex, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX, DDEX, CPDAX, Huobi, BitBay, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bittrex, Koinex, IDEX, IDCM, Vebitcoin, Binance, Cobinhood and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

