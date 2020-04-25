Bata Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bata has a market cap of $44,214.88 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00593541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006666 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.