Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after purchasing an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,516 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,806. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

