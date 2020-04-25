Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of BAYN traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €59.54 ($69.23). 3,063,814 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average is €67.00. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

