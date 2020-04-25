Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of FRA BAYN traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €59.54 ($69.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,814 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.02 and its 200-day moving average is €67.00. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

