Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of BAYN traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €59.54 ($69.23). 3,063,814 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.00. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

