Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.88 ($94.05).

Shares of Bayer stock traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €59.54 ($69.23). 3,063,814 shares of the company were exchanged. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €55.02 and a 200-day moving average of €67.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

