Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $340.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $327.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NFLX. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.