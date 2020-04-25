BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 3% Higher

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73, 631,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

BioTime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

