Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $138.70 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7,560.51 on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx, Bit-Z and Simex. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $138.70 billion and $34.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.33 or 0.03165565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00708482 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005196 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,344,887 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

