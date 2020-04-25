Bitcoin Cash Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $238.91 or 0.03161926 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Cobinhood, Huobi and Graviex. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $3.30 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,555.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00707064 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005207 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,389,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

