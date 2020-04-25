BitTorrent One Day Trading Volume Tops $60.98 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $52.34 million and $60.98 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and UPbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

