Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd (ASX:BC8)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), 54,614 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11.

In other Black Cat Syndicate news, insider Paul Chapman purchased 300,000 shares of Black Cat Syndicate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$94,800.00 ($67,234.04).

Black Cat Syndicate Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Bulong gold project, which covers an area of 84 square kilometers located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

