BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.14. 517,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,356. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

