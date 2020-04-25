BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Trading 0.3% Higher

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,246.50 ($16.40) and last traded at GBX 1,234 ($16.23), approximately 190,559 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 52,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($16.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,188.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,498.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

In related news, insider Susan Platts-Martin acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, with a total value of £12,760 ($16,785.06).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

