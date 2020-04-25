Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 3.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 327,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

BX stock remained flat at $$48.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

