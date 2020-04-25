Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries. The current U.S. government’s inclination toward strengthening the nation’s defense system should act as a growth catalyst for defense players like Boeing. However, Boeing's commercial business has been suffering due to lower 737 deliveries, following 737 Max product line's grounding and subsequent costs associated with it. Such dismal performance recorded by Boeing’s largest revenue-generating business segment has also been hitting the company’s bottom line and cash position. This may have caused its share price to underperform its industry in the past year. Lately, Airbus beat Boeing by seizing the title of the world’s largest plane maker, for the first time in last eight years.”

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.98. 35,864,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $294.78. Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

