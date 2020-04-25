Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Lowered to Reduce at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Bonterra Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$2.37.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.97. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.51.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

