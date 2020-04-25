Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Borr Drilling Limited (NASDAQ:BORR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.73. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 4,996,775 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SEB Equities downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

About Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

