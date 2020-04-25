Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SVB Leerink currently has $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 8,100,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

