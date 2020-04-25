Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SVB Leerink currently has $40.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BSX. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.53.
Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 8,100,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,086,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
