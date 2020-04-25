Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.

BFAM stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,203. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

