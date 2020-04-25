Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.67.
BFAM stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,203. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.83.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $171,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,454.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
