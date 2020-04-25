Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings of $5.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Broadcom posted earnings of $5.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $21.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.07 to $22.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.66 to $26.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.81. 2,303,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $289.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.